Swinney bros taking advantage of NIL

Will and Drew Swinney are taking full advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness policy that took effect last week.

The sons of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced NIL deals on Instagram to sell t-shirts with their likeness on Wednesday night. The duo joins Justyn Ross who is also featured with the apparel company.

Both Swinney’s posted stories featuring new shirts with Players Trunk on Instagram with each of their characters and the name “Holder U” along with them setting up to hold a field goal or point after attempt.

Players Trunk is currently selling hoodies, t-shirts and signed footballs featuring Will and Drew.

