Chandler opens up about his looming decision

Bubba Chandler has a big decision to make this coming week.

The 2021 MLB Draft gets underway on Sunday and most projections have Chandler going in the first round thanks to his stellar career at North Oconee High School, Ga.

Chandler enrolled in summer classes at Clemson in June to join the football team in summer workouts. He is committed to play quarterback for the Tigers and also to provide a big boost to Monte Lee’s program on the diamond.

The MLB Network brought Chandler on MLB Central Thursday to talk about his looming decision and his thoughts entering the draft.

“What we are talking about it just looking for the best opportunity and fit for me. Where I’m at now in Clemson is the greatest school in the country and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Chandler said. “But I do have a big decision coming up and I’m just going to let God lead the way and He’s never wrong so I’ll follow his plan.”

One of the show’s hosts Mark DeRosa asked Chandler what attracted him to Clemson and brought up his former Braves’ teammate Jeff Francoeur.

Francoeur found himself in the essentially the same position as Chandler ahead of the 2002 MLB Amateur Draft. He signed an NLI to play defensive back for the Tigers but ultimately elected to give up football after being selected in the first round by his hometown Atlanta Braves.

“Clemson has always been a school I really wanted to play at. You see what they do on the field and off the field nobody comes close to it. Coach Swinney is the best, what you see on TV is what you get in person,” Chandler said. “He’s been great to my family and I love him to death.”

Ultimately Chandler is still deciding on what he will do after the draft but knows if the draft pans out it will not be easy to pick the MLB over being a Tiger.

“But if I do choose to play baseball I’ll probably shed a tear too because all the guys up here are great and on my side with whatever I do, the quarterback room up here is top notch along with all the coaches,” Chandler said.

.@Bubbachandler_ is one of the most intriguing prospects in this Sunday's @MLBDraft on MLB Network! pic.twitter.com/KM3vXW6sRN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2021

