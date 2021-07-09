Justin Fields taking page out of Tiger's playbook

Justin Fields taking page out of Tiger's playbook

Football

Justin Fields taking page out of Tiger's playbook

By July 9, 2021 11:39 am

By |

It looks like former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is taking a page out of Deshaun Watson’s playbook.

The rookie, who is looking to take over the starting role for the Chicago Bears, was seen working out ahead of camp with the Texan’s quarterback on Thursday.

In his last season with the Buckeyes, Fields led his team to the national championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite coming up short in the final, Fields was drafted eleventh overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, one pick before Watson was taken in 2017.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

A former Clemson standout and graduate assistant announced a new full-time coaching position on Friday. Thomas Brittle lettered in baseball for the Jack Leggett’s Tigers in 2012 and 2013 and was an (…)

2hr

People questioned ESPN when it initially announced its football power index rankings ahead of the college football season. The top five was as follows: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Iowa (…)

5hr

Former Tiger Trevor Lawrence must feel good about these odds. BetOnline released their odds for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday afternoon and picked Lawrence as the favorite. The top (…)

7hr

Boston College turned things around significant strides last season under new leadership from first year head coach Jeff Hafley. The Eagles underwent an identity shift from their traditional hard-nosed (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home