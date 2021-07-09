Tiger pitcher getting it done at the plate

A Clemson pitcher went off at the plate on Thursday night and flashed a skillset he hasn’t been able to demonstrate so far in college.

Ty Olenchuk hit a two-run home run and totaled three RBIs as the Lexington County Blowfish defeated the Spartanburgers 7-6 on Thursday in the Coastal Plains League, a summer collegiate baseball league in the Carolinas.

Olenchuk appeared in eight games and six starts for the Tigers on the mound in 2020.

He finished his freshman campaign 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings with 18 strikeouts and six walks.

Ty Olenchuk of @ClemsonBaseball is our star player of tonight’s game! He finished with 3 RBI’s & a 2-run home run! Congratulations Ty on giving your dad an amazing birthday present & to the Blowfish on a 7-6 victory over Spartanburg! pic.twitter.com/4zIT8ofFq4 — Blowfish Baseball (@GoBlowfish) July 9, 2021

