Baseball

Tiger pitcher getting it done at the plate

By July 9, 2021 4:04 pm

A Clemson pitcher went off at the plate on Thursday night and flashed a skillset he hasn’t been able to demonstrate so far in college.

Ty Olenchuk hit a two-run home run and totaled three RBIs as the Lexington County Blowfish defeated the Spartanburgers 7-6 on Thursday in the Coastal Plains League, a summer collegiate baseball league in the Carolinas.

Olenchuk appeared in eight games and six starts for the Tigers on the mound in 2020.

He finished his freshman campaign 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings with 18 strikeouts and six walks.

