Could Lawrence be an NFL Pro-Bowler in 2021?

Could Lawrence be an NFL Pro-Bowler in 2021?

Football

Could Lawrence be an NFL Pro-Bowler in 2021?

By July 10, 2021 9:33 am

By |

Could 2021 be the year that former Clemson Tiger Dexter Lawrence earns an NFL Pro Bowl nod? Marc Sessler of NFL.com seems to think so.

Sessler released his top picks for potential first-time Pro-Bowlers for each of the NFL’s 32 teams on Thursday, including the New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

“The G-Men quietly allowed the ninth-fewest points league-wide, a feat helped by a gentleman who refers to himself as “Sexy Dexy.”  Brute strength, quick feet and a flair for punishing hits make up Lawrence’s game,” Sessler said. “Check out his handiwork here against a flock of beguiled interior linemen and would-be blockers. This is no wilting flower, but instead a pile of bricks dropping 90 mph off a Gotham rooftop. Chalk up this first-round pick as a win for oft-maligned general manager Dave Gettleman.”

Check out Sessler’s 31 other first-time NFL Pro Bowl Picks here.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

ACC Network analyst and former Tiger Eric Mac Lain feels like the conference is home to one of the deepest position groups in college football. Mac Lain released his ACC quarterback rankings and it is (…)

4hr

Last month the College Football Playoff Management Committee presented an initial proposal to expand the playoff to 12 teams. The largest incentive for expansion is increased revenue which Dennis Dodd of CBS (…)

16hr

Clemson is always looking one step ahead. That’s why the Tigers are continuing to keep tabs on Westerville (Oh.) 2022 three-star QB Judah Holtzclaw, who recently transferred to Northeast Georgia Prep Academy (…)

22hr

A former Clemson standout and graduate assistant announced a new full-time coaching position on Friday. Thomas Brittle lettered in baseball for the Jack Leggett’s Tigers in 2012 and 2013 and was an (…)

1d

People questioned ESPN when it initially announced its football power index rankings ahead of the college football season. The top five was as follows: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Iowa (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home