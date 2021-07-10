Could Lawrence be an NFL Pro-Bowler in 2021?

Could 2021 be the year that former Clemson Tiger Dexter Lawrence earns an NFL Pro Bowl nod? Marc Sessler of NFL.com seems to think so.

Sessler released his top picks for potential first-time Pro-Bowlers for each of the NFL’s 32 teams on Thursday, including the New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

“The G-Men quietly allowed the ninth-fewest points league-wide, a feat helped by a gentleman who refers to himself as “Sexy Dexy.” Brute strength, quick feet and a flair for punishing hits make up Lawrence’s game,” Sessler said. “Check out his handiwork here against a flock of beguiled interior linemen and would-be blockers. This is no wilting flower, but instead a pile of bricks dropping 90 mph off a Gotham rooftop. Chalk up this first-round pick as a win for oft-maligned general manager Dave Gettleman.”

