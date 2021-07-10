Florida five-star: Clemson's a 'great place to be at'

Clemson could certainly be a suitor for one of the nation’s top prospects co

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star athlete Joenel Aguero recently listed Clemson among his top-12 schools.

Clemson made the list for the 6-foot, 195-pound rising junior, along with Alabama, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas.

Aguero is ranked as the country’s No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Aguero regarding his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Clemson lately.

Aguero’s main point of contact at Clemson has been Tigers’ defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They’re a great school,” Aguero said. “They know how to develop players, send them to the league and they win National Championships. The facilities, I’ve seen the facilities online and everything, amazing. It’s definitely a great place to be at.”

When the live period opens back up for recruits to take visits, Aguero is planning on coming up to Clemson for an unofficial. He and Venables have discussed it, he said.

“Our relationship I feel like is really close,” Aguero added. “He’s been on me for a while now. You know Clemson’s rules, they don’t offer until your junior season. He’s been on me, he’s told all my teammates about me and kind of said once they were able to offer me, I was going to be one of the first people he offered.”

Venables kept his word.

Clemson officially extended Aguero a scholarship back on June 2.

“It was kind of expected because they told me that once they started offering the 23s, that I would be one of the first guys,” he said. “It was exciting because when I was on the phone with [Venables] he told me that Clemson offers are not like anybody else’s offers. It’s different because they offer players that they actually want and need. They’re not like other schools that offer people just to offer.



“It’s a good feeling getting an offer from them because they don’t offer too many people and it shows that they definitely have interest in me. It was definitely exciting, though.”

Venables likes how aggressive and fast Aguero is. He also likes that he’s a big playmaker. Venables knows that Aguero would be a great asset to Clemson’s defensive backfield.

“I would say I’m fast, I’m really quick,” he said when asked to describe his playstyle.”I’m really aggressive. I’m a big playmaker. I can come down, I can play in the box, I play deep. I’m really versatile, I can do pretty much everything. Cover and just make big hits.”

The Tigers envision Aguero as a really versatile safety, who can play in the box, but also be featured on the outside in coverage.

“It feels great,” Aguero said of Clemson’s reputation for sending players to the NFL. “It’s just a good feeling that if I do end up going there, I’ll be developed by good coaches and they’ll help me become prepared for the next level.”

Clemson would love for Aguero to come up for a game and he would love to come up there as well. With IMG’s busy, national schedule, they’ll have to find a mutual date and spot that works for both Aguero and Clemson. It’s something they’re still working on, he added.

Aguero, obviously, isn’t the only IMG product that has been recruited by Clemson and 2022 four-star defensive end and Clemson commit Jihaad Campbell is doing what he can to help out. Campbell is already trying to recruit Aguero to come with him to The Valley.

So, what is Aguero exactly looking for in a school at the next level?

“I would probably say the relationship with the head coach,” he said. “Then, what the school has to offer for me in terms of education, football. Education comes first, I have to make sure everything’s good with that. Also, early playing time because I want to go into college and get early playing time and play right away. I feel like all that would have a big impact on [my decision].”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!