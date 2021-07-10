Good news for Georgia

A former Tiger’s legal trouble appears to be beyond him.

Derion Kendrick will no longer face gun and marijuana charges stemming from when he was arrested back in March, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Georgia cornerback participated in an intervention program in his hometown through the York County (SC) Criminal Court, which led to those charges being expunged from his record.

Clemson dismissed Kendrick from the team back on Feb. 28 and he announced his intent to transfer to Georgia on June 1.

This news should likely clear the way for the Rock Hill native to take on his former team at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (N.C.) on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

