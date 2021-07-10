Nation's top linebacker lists Clemson among top schools

The nation’s top linebacker for the Class of 2023 released a top-12 list on Saturday afternoon.

Andrean High School (Merrillville, IN) five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen included Clemson among his top schools, in addition to Notre Dame, Michigan, Indiana, Tennesee, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, NC State, Auburn, Texas A&M, South Carolina and LSU.

Bowen (6-2, 215) is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 25 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

Clemson offered Bowen back on June 1. He had the orange carpet laid out for him by Tigers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Brent Venables, who showed Bowen around campus back on June 9.

Bowen recounted his visit to The Clemson Insider, saying that meeting Dabo Swinney and interacting with Venables was the highlight of his visit

“Getting to be with Coach Venables all day and interact with him was awesome,” Bowen told TCI. “Getting to learn more about networking and how they help you after football was really cool.”

Notre Dame seems to be the early favorite for the Indiana native. but Clemson has certainly made a strong impression thus far.

I want to thank all the coaches who have taken the time to recruit me and build a relationship with me and my family. With that said, it’s time for me to begin to focus the schools I have a high interest in both athletically and academically. pic.twitter.com/b93Vhr8Z3q — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) July 10, 2021

