Football

Where does Mac Lain rank Uiagalelei?

By July 10, 2021 11:27 am

By |

ACC Network analyst and former Tiger Eric Mac Lain feels like the conference is home to one of the deepest position groups in college football.

Mac Lain released his ACC quarterback rankings and it is chocked full of talent. But Clemson standout D.J. Uiagalelei is not at the top of the list.

His rankings are as follows: 1. Sam Howell 2. Uiagalelei 3. D’Eriq King 4. Phil Jurkovec 5. Brennan Armstrong.

Howell is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in next year’s NFL draft.

