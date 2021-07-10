Where does Mac Lain rank Uiagalelei?

By Staff Reports | July 10, 2021 11:27 am ET

ACC Network analyst and former Tiger Eric Mac Lain feels like the conference is home to one of the deepest position groups in college football.

Mac Lain released his ACC quarterback rankings and it is chocked full of talent. But Clemson standout D.J. Uiagalelei is not at the top of the list.

His rankings are as follows: 1. Sam Howell 2. Uiagalelei 3. D’Eriq King 4. Phil Jurkovec 5. Brennan Armstrong.

Howell is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in next year’s NFL draft.

HERE WE GO! Kicking off my pre-season #ACC position rankings with the DEEPEST group in the country. Quarterbacks. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/RfAP7uBu0H — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 8, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!