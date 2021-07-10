Which Tiger topped ACC list?

Another Tiger topped the list for best at his position in the ACC according to this analyst.

ACC Network analyst and former Tiger Eric Mac Lain continued his task to rank each position group in the conference and tabbed Justyn Ross as the top receiver in the ACC.

Ross missed all of last season due to injury but is poised for a breakout season in 2021.

Mac Lain’s list is as follows: 1. Ross 2. Jaquarii Roberson 3. Zay Flowers 4. Jordan Addison 5. Emeka Emezie

For these guys, the big time play, is a regular play! Check out my top #ACC WRs! Who did I miss?? pic.twitter.com/wXFwHsCFjK — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 9, 2021

