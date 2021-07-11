Big honor for former Clemson, current NFL DL

A local product and former Clemson defensive lineman now in the NFL has earned a big honor.

Former Daniel (Central, S.C.) star DeShawn Williams announced on Twitter that he has been elected for induction into the Daniel High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Williams shared a letter that he received from the Daniel Blue & Gold Athletic Booster Club.

“As you are probably well aware, this is a tremendous honor and one you should be extremely proud of … D.W. Daniel is truly appreciative of all you have done on behalf of the school, and we hope you will accept this award and take your much earned spot in the Hall of Fame,” the letter stated.

Williams will be recognized with the other inductees in this year’s Daniel Hall of Fame class at the school’s Hall of Fame Game, the date of which is yet to be announced.

Williams played in 53 games and made 17 starts at Clemson, where he tallied 161 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks.

Williams joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent on Jan. 17, 2018. He entered the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals as a college free agent on May 8, 2015 and played four games with the Bengals in 2016 in addition to competing on practice squads with Cincinnati (2015, ’17), Denver (2018), Miami (2018) and Indianapolis (2018).

This for all of Central! pic.twitter.com/iLw1KllkVm — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) July 11, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!