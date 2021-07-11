Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a Peach State prospect in the class of 2023.
Harlem (Ga.) High School shortstop/outfielder Tryston McCladdie announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter.
Committed. pic.twitter.com/wwJpqCzwnG
— Tryston McCladdie (@TrystonMcCladd2) July 11, 2021
A 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising junior, McCladdie was named to The Augusta Chronicle’s 2021 all-area baseball team as a first-team infielder following his sophomore season.
Here are some clips of McCladdie on the diamond:
6-12 on the week at the Blackbear Classic. @PBRGeorgia @MonteLeeCU @MoCoNationals @GamecockBasebll @UAPB_BASEBALL @CoachBeck24 @AlabamaBSB @BaseballUGA pic.twitter.com/LYHEQtaAWR
— Tryston McCladdie (@TrystonMcCladd2) June 18, 2021
Go ahead homer. @ClemsonBaseball @MoCoNationals @BaseballXposure @UAPB_BASEBALL @GamecockBasebll pic.twitter.com/8OlkpG42eq
— Tryston McCladdie (@TrystonMcCladd2) April 24, 2021
Lead off homer. @MoCoNationals @MonteLeeCU #regionchamps pic.twitter.com/8uof9AQHQr
— Tryston McCladdie (@TrystonMcCladd2) April 24, 2021
Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!