Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

By July 11, 2021 7:09 pm

By

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a Peach State prospect in the class of 2023.

Harlem (Ga.) High School shortstop/outfielder Tryston McCladdie announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter.

A 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising junior, McCladdie was named to The Augusta Chronicle’s 2021 all-area baseball team as a first-team infielder following his sophomore season.

Here are some clips of McCladdie on the diamond:

