Tiger pitcher with shut down night on the Cape

Tiger pitcher with shut down night on the Cape

Baseball

Tiger pitcher with shut down night on the Cape

By July 11, 2021 5:57 pm

By |

Clemson pitcher Nick Clayton looked impressive as Wareham bested Hyannis 4-2 on the road in the Cape Cod League on Saturday.

Clayton started on the mound for the Gatemen and earned his first win of the summer to improve to 1-2 in summer league action.

The right hander pitched five innings of shutout baseball and allowed just one hit in the infield and hit a batter with no walks and five strikeouts.

In four appearances and three starts Clayton has a 3.14 ERA  with 11 strikeouts and four walks in 14.1 innings of work.

Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14m

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a Peach State prospect in the class of 2023. Harlem (Ga.) High School shortstop/outfielder Tryston McCladdie announced his commitment to the (…)

42m

After going down to Clemson and camping at Dabo Swinney Camp earlier last month, many prospects are keeping in touch with Clemson’s coaching staff. One of those recruits is Life Christian Academy (…)

3hr

A former Clemson star wide receiver gave back to his hometown this weekend. Mike Williams, who is entering his fifth season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, hosted his third annual community day (…)

4hr

A former Clemson standout snagged an ESPY at ESPN’s annual awards show on Saturday night. DeAndre Hopkins who played for the Tigers from 2010-12 brought home the award for Best Play alongside Cardinals (…)

5hr

A Barstool show took time out of its Sunday morning to poke fun at South Carolina. Former Tiger Tanner Muse’s brother Nick Muse posted a comical Instagram story this weekend that received a lot of chatter on (…)

6hr

ESPN’s updated football power index gives Clemson favorable odds over the Crimson Tide this season. ESPN updated its FPI and apologized for errors this week after a data blunder revealed several puzzling (…)

9hr

College baseball doesn’t slow down in the summer with players across the country electing to live in host homes or go back to their home towns to stay fresh in the offseason. Clemson has 20 players in summer (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home