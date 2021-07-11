Tiger pitcher with shut down night on the Cape

Clemson pitcher Nick Clayton looked impressive as Wareham bested Hyannis 4-2 on the road in the Cape Cod League on Saturday.

Clayton started on the mound for the Gatemen and earned his first win of the summer to improve to 1-2 in summer league action.

The right hander pitched five innings of shutout baseball and allowed just one hit in the infield and hit a batter with no walks and five strikeouts.

In four appearances and three starts Clayton has a 3.14 ERA with 11 strikeouts and four walks in 14.1 innings of work.

—Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

