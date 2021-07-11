Tigers lose signee to MLB Draft

Clemson lost a signee to the 2021 MLB Draft during the first round on Sunday night.

The Clemson Insider learned that Joe Mack from Williamsville East High School, N.Y. will look to achieve his childhood dreams in the Miami Marlins organization rather than attend Clemson and play college ball.

The Marlins picked Mack with the 31st overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A on day one of the draft. He was the first Tigers’ signee to be selected.

Mack caught the Tigers’ eye with his exceptional performance with the East Cobb Astros showcase team. Last summer he hit .400 with six home run and consistency behind the plate.

Perfect Game ranked the left-handed batter as the No. 3 catcher in the 2021 class and the No. 15 player overall.

Mack’s older brother Charles Mack was drafted out of high school by the Twins with the 184th pick of the 2018 MLB Draft.

