Offer 'would mean a lot' to Virginia OL

After going down to Clemson and camping at Dabo Swinney Camp earlier last month, many prospects are keeping in touch with Clemson’s coaching staff.

One of those recruits is Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, Virginia) 2023 three-star IOL Joshua Miller, who has been keeping in constant contact with Robbie Caldwell.

Miller called him about a week or so ago.

According to Miller, Caldwell sounded good. Clemson’s offensive line coach was proud of the big Virginia offensive lineman’s grades.

Caldwell told Miller that on July 15, he and the rest of Clemson’s offensive coaching staff are scheduled to have a meeting.

“He said that I’m one of their top priorities right now,” Miller told TCI. “I’ve just been hearing good news, honestly, from Clemson lately.”

Miller is hoping that this meeting will materialize into an official scholarship offer.

“It would mean a lot,” Miller said of potentially receiving an offer, “Just from watching the Clemson football program since a young age and just being a fan of the school, in general. It would just mean a lot to get an offer from the school.”

“That’s a dream school right there,” Miller added. “That’s where I want to go.”

Even without an offer, Miller and Caldwell are already forming a tight bond.

“We have a pretty good relationship,” he said. “Whenever me and Coach Caldwell talk on the phone, it’s always smiles and laughs. Honestly, he already seems like a genuine guy with his actions. When he saw me in person, he didn’t change, started acting differently. He treated me like he treated me over the phone. It’s just a good relationship as of right now, working to build on it even more.”

Miller is definitely planning on getting back down to Clemson in the fall for a game. That’s something he’s already talked about with Caldwell, but they’ll need to plan it out as the regular season inches closer.

“Without the offer, they’re still pretty high on my list because one thing I can say while I’m looking for a college too, my biggest thing is family,” Miller said. “I want to go somewhere where everything just seems like family, nothing feels forced, everybody wants to see you be better. That’s the type of vibe I’m looking for in a college and when I went up there, that’s how it was. It was just a family environment.”

That being said, what’s Miller’s overall impression of Clemson thus far?

“Obviously, everybody knows that Clemson’s a great program, but actually seeing it from the inside, I could tell that everybody there is focused on the main goal,” he said. “Everybody there’s trying to build. I could just see how determined everybody is, just to be at that top level of performers.”

Miller hasn’t had conversations with Caldwell about where Clemson envisions him at the next level. He’s willing to play anywhere that a team wants him and has the positional versatility to play all across the line. During Swinney Camp, he worked out at both tackle and guard.

“I would describe myself as an athletic, technical player,” Miller said. “I’m very athletic for my size and I’m focused on the small parts of my game. I’m not so focused on the bigger parts, but I’m the person that’s going to find my biggest weakness and work towards that and perfect it. I’m just a technical guy and I’m an all-around player.”

Caldwell likes Miller’s athleticism and his passion for the game. That would certainly play well at Clemson.

