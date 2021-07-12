Clemson offer would be big for in-state standout after ‘great’ visit

A standout in-state prospect firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar made his first visit to campus last month.

Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.) rising junior offensive lineman Markee Anderson competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 5.

“It was great,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider. “Got a lot of positive feedback from the coaches.”

The Swinney Camp gave Anderson the chance to work out with and be coached up by Clemson’s staff, including offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, who liked what he saw from the 6-foot-6, 303-pound class of 2023 prospect.

“[He said] that I was very explosive,” Anderson said, “and really quick to learn new techniques.”

Caldwell and the Tigers’ coaches made a nice impression on Anderson during their interactions with him.

“Good people that care about their players,” he said, “and they know what they’re doing to help better their players.”

Dorman has traditionally served as a talent pipeline for Clemson and produced offensive linemen such as Brandon Thomas, who went on to be selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and Jordan McFadden, a redshirt junior who was a second-team All-ACC selection by PFF in 2020.

While Anderson didn’t have an opportunity to catch up with McFadden at the Swinney Camp, the two did speak a little bit before McFadden left Dorman to head to Clemson in 2018.

“We talked about the recruiting process a little,” Anderson said, “and as a person I respect him a lot for going through the recruiting process in high school and going to a great place to continue his football career at Clemson.”

Anderson added his latest offer from Arkansas in late May. North Carolina offered in April, after South Carolina’s new staff reoffered him in February. Florida State and Virginia Tech extended offers last December.

Based on what he has heard from Caldwell, Anderson expects an offer from Clemson may come at some point during his senior year.

So far, the Tigers have offered only one offensive lineman in the class of 2023, in Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star tackle Monroe Freeling.

“It would mean a lot to get an offer from Clemson,” Anderson said.

Anderson, who describes himself as an “adaptable and mobile” offensive lineman, cited “the great facilities and the coaching staff” as a couple of the things that stood out to him the most from his visit to Clemson.

Anderson also made trips to South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia Tech in June.