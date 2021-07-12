Clemson starting pitcher taken in draft

A standout Clemson pitcher was taken on Day 2 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Left-handed hurler Keyshawn Askew was selected by the New York Mets in the 10th round of the draft with the 292nd overall pick.

As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Askew struck out 69 batters in 57.0 innings pitched across 12 games (11 starts), yielding just 11 walks. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Powder Springs, Ga., had an ERA of 5.84 and allowed 68 hits.

Askew, who has seen action as both a starter and reliever during his Clemson career, went 2-1 with a 4.21 ERA in 57.2 innings pitched over 21 appearances (10 starts) in his first two seasons, giving up 58 hits (.276 opponents’ batting average) and 26 walks with 48 strikeouts.

Askew was a second-team All-American by Perfect Game coming out of McEachern High School, where he was an all-state and all-region selection and lettered three times in baseball.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!