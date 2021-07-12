Cool honor for former Clemson receiver

A former Clemson star and current NFL wide receiver was honored in his hometown this weekend.

Former Tiger and now Baltimore Ravens wideout Sammy Watkins, along with his brother, Jaylen, had streets renamed after them during a ceremony in their hometown of Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday.

The ceremony officially changed American Avenue to Sammy Watkins Boulevard and Dupree Street to Jaylen Watkins Street.

For the Watkins brothers, the street signs represent to the city’s youngsters that anything is possible with hard work.

According to the Fort Myers News-Press, the Watkins brothers are pairing up with Carolina Panthers safety and North Fort Myers alum Tre Boston to bring a high-end training facility to Fort Myers.