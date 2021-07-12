Cool honor for former Clemson receiver

A former Clemson star and current NFL wide receiver was honored in his hometown this weekend.
Former Tiger and now Baltimore Ravens wideout Sammy Watkins, along with his brother, Jaylen, had streets renamed after them during a ceremony in their hometown of Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday.
The ceremony officially changed American Avenue to Sammy Watkins Boulevard and Dupree Street to Jaylen Watkins Street.
For the Watkins brothers, the street signs represent to the city’s youngsters that anything is possible with hard work.
According to the Fort Myers News-Press, the Watkins brothers are pairing up with Carolina Panthers safety and North Fort Myers alum Tre Boston to bring a high-end training facility to Fort Myers.
“We’re just getting started,” Sammy said, via the Fort Myers News-Press. “We have a lot more to give.”
Watkins spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs following a year with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. The former Clemson All-American played the first three years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills from 2014-16 after being selected by the franchise with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
In seven seasons in the league, Watkins has accumulated 321 receptions for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Watkins has appeared in multiple Super Bowls and won the Big Game with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019-20 season.
Jaylen, who played at Florida, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles when they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He is currently a free agent.
Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!