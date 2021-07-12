First Tiger is off the board at MLB Draft

The first Clemson baseball player left the draft board on Monday afternoon.

James Parker was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the 234th overall pick in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Parker was the most consistent bat for Clemson this past season and furthered the legacy of great shortstop play in the program.

The Anderson product led the Tigers in batting average this season hitting .324 with 38 RBIs and eight home runs.

His father Tim Parker played for Clemson from 1987-90 and was drafted in the third round to the Chicago Cubs.

