One of nation's top DEs felt 'welcome' in Clemson

One of the nation’s top defensive ends in the Class of 2023 was on Clemson’s campus earlier this summer.

Highland Home (Ala.) four-star DE Keldric Faulk had the opportunity to visit The Valley back on June 6. It was one of many stops this summer for the Alabama native, who took trips to Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, LSU and of course, Alabama.

Faulk (6-5, 248) did enjoy his time at Dabo Swinney Camp, though. He certainly appreciated the hospitality that Clemson put forth on his visit.

“I really liked the visit,” Faulk told The Clemson Insider. “They made me feel welcome to be there. And what stood out to me the most would be the family atmosphere.”

Faulk is the No. 13 ranked defensive linemen and No. 69 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the prototypical college edge rusher and he’s certainly on Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall’s radar, despite not holding an offer just yet.

Faulk was informed by Hall and the rest of the coaching staff that he camped very well.

Faulk added that he and Hall have a great relationship.

Hall, who has been on Swinney’s coaching staff since 2018, is from the same neck of the woods as Faulk. Hall grew up in Valley (Ala.), where he starred at Valley High School before accepting a scholarship to play at the University of Alabama.

Highland Home is about two hours south of Valley.

With that being said, Clemson has kept in contact with Faulk, who holds the Tigers in high regard.

“They definitely hold one of the top spots as far as [my] recruitment goes,” Faulk said.

As his recruitment begins to heat up, Faulk has picked up plenty of Power 5 offers from programs like Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State, to name a few.

