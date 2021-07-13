5-star Clemson OL receives big honor

A five-star offensive lineman who enrolled at Clemson this summer received a big honor this week.

Fairfax (Va.) Robinson Secondary School’s Tristan Leigh has been named the 2021 DC Touchdown Club Virginia High School Player of the Year.

Leigh came to Clemson rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite, the latter of which considers him the No. 1 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 4 offensive tackle nationally and No. 13 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

Leigh, who also played basketball in high school, committed to Clemson this past January, choosing Dabo Swinney’s program over offers from Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State among many others.

Leigh’s father, Stan Leigh, played running back at Virginia from 1990-94 but didn’t put any pressure on his son to follow in his footsteps.

“He let me know early on he was going to respect where I went,” Tristan said, per the DC Touchdown Club’s Twitter account. “I had a lot of love for UVA as well, but Clemson ended up being my home, and he respected that.”

Swinney won Tristan over while courting him during the recruiting process.

“He’s a man of integrity, and he’s not going to lie to you,” Tristan said. “He just sold me on really the culture there, which starts up top. And when you look around, there’s just a general happiness that you feel in there, and I think that says a lot.”

🏆 The 2021 #DCTDC Virginia High School Player of the Year is @Leigh71Tristan of @RobinsonFBall! At 6 feet 5 and 300 pounds, Leigh was a force on Robinson’s offensive and defensive lines! 📰 https://t.co/DiJ6e1Wa0s pic.twitter.com/fm2mBsUXQa — DC Touchdown Club (@DCTouchdownClub) July 13, 2021

So blessed and thankful to be Named Virginia High School Player of the Year!!! @Jay_FiveSix @my_realtor pic.twitter.com/CupsA9LO74 — Tristan Leigh (@Leigh71Tristan) July 13, 2021