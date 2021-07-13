Former Clemson, current NFL receiver very high on Ross

A former Clemson star currently in the NFL is a big fan of the Tigers’ Justyn Ross.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who starred at Clemson from 2013-16, spoke to News 19 WLTX sports anchor/reporter Chandler Mack about Ross and believes the redshirt junior wideout will be the next member of ‘WRU’ to go on to do big things in the NFL after he concludes his career as a Tiger.

“He’s a dog,” Williams said of Ross. “He’s probably one of the best receivers in college football. But yeah, he’s like any other receiver that came through (Clemson). He’s going to be a first-rounder, so I’m looking forward to seeing him play.”

“We always live up to that ‘Wide Receiver U’ thing,” Williams added. “We go through college, make it to the league, and we’re trying to keep that standard the same — that’s being the best.”

Ross enters 2021 having recorded 112 receptions for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns over 29 career games (14 starts) from 2018-19 before missing all of 2020 following offseason spinal surgery.

WATCH – Former Clemson Tiger and current LA #Charger @darealmike_dub is very high on Clemson WR @_jross8 . With many stars already in the NFL, #Clemson has earned the name "WR-U" and Mike feels Ross is next in line. "He's a dog, he's going to be a first rounder." @WLTX pic.twitter.com/ZSvknsWQCn — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) July 12, 2021