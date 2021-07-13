Former Tiger pitcher gets MLB call

A former Clemson pitcher received a call on Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Carter Raffield was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 420th pick in the 14th round of the draft.

Raffield told The Clemson Insider at the end of the 2021 season he would not return to the team but would pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The 6-foot-4 right hander appeared in eight games last season and was 0-2 in six starts. Raffield had a 5.68 ERA in 19 innings of work with 25 strike outs and 19 walks.

He has until August 1 to decide if he wants to pursue a transfer or sign with the Reds.

