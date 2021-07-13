Rangers take a chance on Taylor

The Texas Rangers took a chance on Clemson signee Will Taylor late in the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

They selected him with the 554th pick in the 19th round of the draft.

The Clemson Insider learned earlier this week that Taylor will be playing for the Tigers this upcoming season. He signed as a scholarship football player after a stellar high school career at Dutch Fork (S.C.).

The Rangers likely just took a shot at Taylor because he was still available despite being projected as a top-10 overall pick by most services.

Expect him to make a difference for Monte Lee’s program in the spring and get some playing time at Memorial Stadium this fall.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!