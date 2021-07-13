Top Texas DE building 'great' relationship with Hall

Clemson is keeping tabs on some of the top prospects in Texas as the Tigers continue to extend their footprint in The Lone Star State.

One of those recruits is Cy Ranch (Cypress, Texas) 2023 four-star defensive end Ashton Porter, who is currently ranked as the No. 31 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ rankings.

Porter has been keeping in touch with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who is planning on making the trip to Texas to see Porter play this upcoming season.

“It’s great,” Porter said of his relationship with Hall. “We talk almost every week since the visit. I’m just building a relationship with him right now.”

Porter believes that if he continues to build that relationship with Hall, then an offer will eventually come.

So far, Clemson has put forth a great first impression.

“I love it,” Porter said. “I just like how they didn’t offer me off the bat like other schools have. They want to build a relationship with me, so they get to know who I am.”

For Porter, that means a lot.

Porter spoke to Hall about getting up to Clemson for a game back on his visit. He just has to find out what game he’ll be attending first, but he’s excited for a game day in The Valley.

So what is Porter looking for in a school at the next level?

His answer was simple. He’s looking for somewhere that feels like family and where he’ll fit right into a team’s defensive scheme.

Porter sees that in Clemson so far. He would translate as a defensive end in the Tigers’ four-man front that they run.

Hall likes Porter’s ability to get off the ball, his hands and aggression, he said. All of those attributes are the aspects of Porter’s game that he prides himself on.

This season, Hall wants to see Porter play with his left hand down. Right now, Porter plays on the right side with his right hand down. He doesn’t view it as a difficult task, it’s just something he’s going to have to get used to.

Porter would like to rack up 15 sacks in 2021. He had eight sacks last season, so he’s looking to nearly double his sack total from the year before. In addition to Clemson, Porter has been on visits to Alabama, Texas A&M, Baylor, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas.

He currently holds offers from programs like Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan State, Ole Miss, SMU, Tennessee and Texas.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!