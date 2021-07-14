Clemson 'eye opening' for Texas 5-star DL

Clemson is always keeping tabs on the nation’s best prospects.

Among them is Allen (Tx.) five-star defensive linemen David Hicks.

Hicks (6-4, 255) is the No. 5 defensive linemen and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247sports Composite rankings.

He recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his time at Clemson this summer and his current recruitment.

Hicks’s main point of contact at Clemson is Tigers’ defensive tackles coach Todd Bates. He characterized his relationship with Bates as “pretty good,” but they’ll obviously continue to strengthen their current connection.

He made it up to Clemson for Dabo Swinney Camp and an unofficial visit earlier this summer.

“It was amazing,” Hicks said of his Clemson experience. “It was very eye-opening for me to be able to see Clemson.

Hicks’s feedback from Bates was pretty simple. He told Hicks that he’s a really good player and was very impressed with what he displayed throughout the camp.

“They like how aggressive I am with my hands and how I just play football,” Hicks added.

Hicks was officially offered by Clemson on June 1, when the Tigers handed out their first round of offers to the 2023 class.

For Hicks, that Clemson offer meant a lot. He likes the way the Tigers go about their business, waiting to build relationships with prospects before offering them.

So, what is Hicks looking for in a school at the next level?

“I’m looking for a place that just feels like home,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, Hicks visited 14 schools this summer. He was able to see a handful of programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Missouri.

Clemson has definitely stood out for Hicks, though.

“Clemson is a very good school,” Hicks said. “They’ll probably be in it to the end of my recruitment.”

