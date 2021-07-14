Clemson in Final 5 for nation's top-ranked tight end

The nation’s top-ranked tight end dropped his final five schools on Wednesday evening via social media.

Greer (S.C.) four-star Jaleel Skinner is down to Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Florida State and Miami.

Skinner (6-5, 210) is ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the country and the No. 78 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson got Skinner back on campus in June when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp. He also made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Charlotte game in September 2019.

The Tigers extended an offer to Skinner last October.

Skinner took official visits to Alabama, Miami, Texas and Florida State in June.

