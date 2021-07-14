Clemson 'the opportunity of a lifetime' for new commit

Clemson welcomed a new addition to its 2022 class on Monday.

The Tigers secured the verbal commitment of Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern High School’s Ethan Darden.

Darden (5-11, 145) is a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He considers himself to be an adaptive and strategic ballplayer.

He recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his decision to verbally commit to Clemson.

“Clemson has blessed me with the opportunity of a lifetime,” Darden told TCI. “They have believed in me when no one else has. They see me as a great competitor and a highly regarded prospect on the field. I’m just extremely thankful to call myself a Tiger.”

It’s been hard for Darden to control his emotions throughout this process.

“When Coach (Monte) Lee first contacted me, I was full of emotions and at a loss of words,” Darden said. “I really wanted to do the commitment process during the tour, but the coaching staff gave me an amazing offer that I could not refuse.”

Darden went down to Clemson anyways, but he arrived on campus as a future member of the baseball team.

What was it that separated Clemson from the other schools that Darden considered?

“Just the atmosphere on the campus is amazing, there’s really no better feeling,” he said. “The support that I have received from all of the Clemson alumni and students on social media has made me feel very loved and wanted.”

Darden’s fastball sits 87-89 MPH, but he tops out around the low 90s.

Clemson likes how Darden is a competitor and that he’s willing to do anything it takes to win, he added.

