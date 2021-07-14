Lawrence's Jaguars teammates visiting Clemson

Trevor Lawrence brought some of his new NFL teammates to see Clemson this week.

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham tweeted out a video of Lawrence throwing to a few Jaguars at the Allen Reeves Football Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Grisham the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft brought a few of his Jaguars wide receivers up for some rest on Lake Hartwell and to get some practice in at the Tigers’ facility.

Grisham also pointed out that Clemson’s Woody McCorvey instructed the grounds crew to paint NFL hashmarks on the field so Lawrence and his teammates would have accurate landmarks on the field.

The Jaguars kick off training camp at the end of the month in Jacksonville.

Love what’s happening here. @Trevorlawrencee getting some work in with his @Jaguars WRs at our facility (while hanging out at the Lake during their downtime!). The great Woody McCorvey asked our grounds crew, led by Mike Echols, to paint the NFL landmarks for them to be precise! pic.twitter.com/vFI1IbmuM3 — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) July 14, 2021

