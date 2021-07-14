One team reportedly in best position to trade for Watson

One team is reportedly in the best position to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Speaking on a Philadelphia sports talk radio station on Wednesday, Schefter cited the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential trade partner with the Texans for the former Clemson star.

“The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any team out there,” Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic, via RotoBaller.

Of course, this doesn’t mean a trade will happen in the near future or before the 2021 season, however. Nothing has been resolved in the 22 civil lawsuits against Watson for sexual misconduct, and it does not appear likely to happen this offseason.

Along those lines, Schefter added, “the Philadelphia Eagles should be waiting” for the end of the Watson saga.

Jalen Hurts is currently the Eagles’ quarterback, while Tyrod Taylor is the frontrunner to start for the Texans as things stand now.

