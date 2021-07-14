Six Tigers named to preseason All-America team

A half dozen Clemson football players have been recognized as preseason All-Americans by a national college football outlet.

Athlon Sports released its 2021 Preseason All-America Team on Tuesday, and six Tigers are among those honored as selections.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee were named to the first-team offense and firs-team defense, respectively.

Defensive lineman Myles Murphy and linebacker James Skalski made the second-team defense, while quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden made the third-team offense.

