ACC Network analyst names two Tigers to Top 5

An ACC Network college football analyst named named two Tigers to his top 5 for the 2021 season.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain released his top 5 ACC tight ends going into the fall via Twitter on Thursday. Included in his preseason rankings were two Clemson veterans Davis Allen at No. 2 and Braden Galloway in the fifth slot.

In his first two seasons as a Tiger, Allen recorded 21 career catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns over 27 games with one start.

Galloway enters his senior campaign with 34 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns over 26 games, starting 12 of those games for the Tigers.