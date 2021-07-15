Former Clemson standout set for MLB debut

A former Clemson standout is set to make his Major League Baseball debut this week.

Per a report from Star Tribune Sports, former Tiger pitcher Charlie Barnes was slated to start Wednesday for the St. Paul Saints — the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins — but was scratched from the scheduled start and will instead start Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday for the Twins against the Detroit Tigers at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

Barnes was drafted by the Twins in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Clemson, where the lefthander had a 12-11 record and 3.85 ERA over 44 appearances (34 starts) and three seasons from 2015-17, during which he allowed 221 hits (.259 opponents’ batting average) and racked up 220 strikeouts against just 54 walks in 220.0 innings pitched.

Pitching for the St. Paul Saints this season, Barnes has posted a 3.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP while striking out 50 batters and yielding 19 walks in 58.0 innings pitched.

In four minor league seasons, the 25-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 304 strikeouts and 136 walks in 355.2 innings pitched.

