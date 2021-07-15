Former NFL wide receiver gives nod to Higgins

A former NFL wide receiver gave a nod to former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. Chad Johnson, well-known by his nickname “Ochocinco”, had his fair share of memorable touchdown dances in his 10+ years in the NFL, but there was one that he never had the chance to do.

Johnson shared with NFL Live’s Laura Rutledge that he wasn’t able to follow through with one touchdown dance that he had planned for a game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, which involved a Staples Easy Button.

“I’m not sure if it was 2005 or 2006 and we were playing the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City,” Johnson said. “I’m not sure if people watching remember the “Easy Button” from the Staples commercials, and when you press it, it says ‘That was easy’… So I put one under the north and south end zone. I was hoping to score that game and pull out the Easy Button, run to Carson [Palmer] and have him hit that button. It’s very unfortunate that I didn’t get a chance to score that game.”

Rutledge suggested that maybe another player will take a page out of his book this season. The former Cincinnati Bengal agreed, mentioning the likes of current Bengal’s including quarterback Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, who he could see bringing back the Easy Button this season.