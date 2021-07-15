Meredith talks with TCI about signing deal with Red Sox

All Kier Meredith wanted out of an MLB team after he decided to wrap up his time at Clemson was a shot to showcase his skillset.

On Thursday his dream of pursuing a career in baseball became a reality when Meredith signed a free agent contract with the Boston Red Sox.

The Clemson graduate spent the second half of the 2021 MLB Draft anxiously waiting to hear his name called. But ultimately Meredith was relieved to get the call for the Red Sox after the draft and get an idea of what his future would hold.

“The last five days have been super stressful not having an idea what was going on and just sitting around,” Meredith said. “But I’m just super happy to know where I am heading next.”

The left fielder and Clemson graduate battled back from injuries in his first two seasons to finish the 2021 season with a .283 batting average this season in 47 starts. He was drafted in high school by the Cubs in the 29th round of the 2017 draft but chose to go to college and get his degree.

Meredith showed his ability to get on base with a .383 on base percentage as he drew 12 walks and led the Tigers in hit by pitches with 19. He hopes to utilize his speed more at the next level as he continues to develop.

“First of all speed has always been my best tool so in order for me to have success at the next level I need to utilize that as much as I can,” Meredith said. “I need to continue to develop as a better defender and continue to develop as a better hitter. If I do those three things it will help me have as much success as I’m going to have.”

Meredith credited all of his coaches by name from his time at Clemson for his progression as a player on the field and a man off of it. He especially thanked head coach Monte Lee, assistant coaches Andrew See, Bradley Lecroy, Jared Broughton and Thomas Brittle as well as former Tigers’ hitting coach Greg Starbuck.

“They taught me how to deal with adversity and they taught me how to move on by grinding, pushing and moving forward,” Meredith said. “That’s the biggest thing I learned at Clemson and will help me be more successful than any of the tangible skills they could have taught me.”

Meredith reports to the Fort Meyers training facility next week.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo