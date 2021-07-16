Clemson makes sizeable impression on big Tennessee OL

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has done his best to keep tabs on Class of 2023 offensive linemen, especially those that camped at Clemson this summer.

One that’s been on Caldwell’s radar is Alcoa (Tenn.) 2023 IOL Lance Wiliams, who has been in contact with Clemson recently. In fact, he was on the phone with Caldwell just the other day.

Williams (6-4, 300) caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Caldwell and the Tigers lately.

“I like him a lot,” Williams told TCI, regarding his relationship with Caldwell. “He’s a good coach and obviously Clemson doesn’t offer when you’re still young.”

Caldwell has told Williams to remain patient and that good things will potentially be ahead for the big Tennessee lineman.

He’s been made aware of how the Tigers go about their business and is certainly appreciative of their willingness to build those relationships from the get-go.

“Yeah, I do,” Williams said when asked if he likes Clemson’s recruitment style, “because I also want to be able to build a relationship with them. If I don’t have a good relationship with the coaches or something like that, then that wouldn’t be a good school to go to. But, I do have a good relationship with Coach Caldwell. I like him a lot and my parents like him a lot too.”

Williams visited Clemson earlier this summer and had an opportunity to participate in Dabo Swinney Camp, in addition to receiving some feedback from Caldwell.

“It was definitely one of the nicest places I’ve ever been to, I’ll tell you that,” he said.

According to Williams, Caldwell really liked what he brought to the table, especially during the camp sessions.

“He said for me still being young, I’m out there holding my own against them old guys that are already committed places and all that,” Williams said. “He’s said I’ve been doing pretty good.”

Williams describes himself as an aggressive, fast-moving player. Which is certainly unique for his size.

He worked out at both guard positions during his time at Clemson, but he starts at left guard for his high school team.



Williams can play every position on the offensive line, but his home at the next level will be as an interior lineman.

What’s really helped Williams stay in shape and improve his technique is wrestling. Just about every offensive line coach he’s connected with revels in the fact that Williams is a Heavyweight Wrestling State Champion.

Clemson, Kentucky and West Virginia were among Williams’ favorite visits this summer. He also visited Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Alabama and Auburn.

Clemson has made a sizable impression on Williams thus far, as he’s still trying to just soak everything in.

“It’s definitely overwhelming, but I’m very excited to maybe have a chance to play there,” he said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!