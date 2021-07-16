Clemson picks up commitment from local prospect

By Staff Reports | July 16, 2021 1:36 pm ET

Clemson has picked up a commitment from a local prospect in the class of 2022.

Daniel High School (Central, S.C.) linebacker Griffin Batt announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Friday afternoon.

Batt (6-2, 220) confirmed to The Clemson Insider that it is a preferred walk-on commitment.

As a junior last season, Batt was credited with 49 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 10 games. He helped lead Daniel to a 10-0 record and the 2020 3A state championship.