Five-star QB 'likes Clemson a lot'

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Clemson Insider went down to a South Carolina high school to see one of the best quarterback prospects in the Class of 2024.

TCI caught up with Catawba Ridge’s Jadyn Davis before he headed off to Nicholls State University (Thibodaux, La.) to camp at this year’s Manning Passing Academy. Davis recounted his summer, the visits he’s been able to take, his time at Clemson and what he’s been hearing on the recruitment front lately.

Davis was able to make his way back to Clemson this summer for Dabo Swinney Camp and got to see some familiar faces in the process.

“It was great,” he told TCI. “I have a close relationship with D.J Uiagalelei and Will Shipley, so it was great seeing my boys back again and meeting with Coach (Brandon) Streeter again.”

The last time Davis went to Swinney Camp was during his eighth grade year. Obviously, the pandemic prevented the in-state quarterback from making it down to Clemson last year, but he was happy to be back on the recruiting trail this summer.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “I loved seeing the campus, loved seeing the facilities and stuff like that. I like Clemson a lot.”

Where does his relationship with Uiagalelei stem from?

Davis actually met Clemson’s starting quarterback the last time he was on campus and the two gunslingers immediately hit it off. He then went out to the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat in California, where he even went out to eat with the Uiagalelei family, including Big Dave.

Davis considers Uiagalelei as a “big brother.”

Ironically enough, Clemson sees a lot of Uiagalelei in Davis.

“They say I compare a lot to how D.J. was coming in, our throwing motions, I guess, we are similar like that,” Davis said.

As for Shipley, Davis knows Clemson’s freshman running back as the two train in the same spot. Davis’ high school recently just scrimmaged against Shipley’s alma mater back on Tuesday night.

So, what has Davis heard from each of Uiagalelei and Shipley about Clemson?

“They love it up there,” Davis said. “They tell me they love Coach Swinney. Everybody keeps it real up there. It’s real family camaraderie. And obviously throwing to guys like Justyn Ross, that helps too. It’s a good time.”

Davis is aware of how Clemson goes about its business when it comes to recruiting. They’ve consistently reminded him how they are with the process. The Tigers take it a bit slower, which Davis said he’s totally fine with.

He likes how Clemson is upfront and honest, while also not promising him anything.

“That shows that they care more about you as a person than they do about football at the end of the day,” Davis said. “They’re building that relationship. Going to college is a 40-year decision, not a four-year decision. It shows me that they care about me as a person, not just what I can do for them on the field.”

Davis’ main point of contact at Clemson has obviously been Streeter.

Clemson’s quarterbacks coach has kept it real with Davis. He’s also given him some insight into what he saw Trevor Lawrence go through between his recruitment process and his time at Clemson.

“It’s great,” Davis said of his relationship with Streeter. “Sometimes we won’t even talk about recruiting. He just wants to know how I’m doing, how my day’s going and stuff like that. He gives me advice on recruiting, what to look for, what not to look for.”

That being said, what is Davis looking for in a school at the next level?

Being just 15 years old, Davis obviously has some time before he’ll sit down and make that fateful decision, but he’s already outlined some of the more important factors he’s searching for.

“My end goal is to reach the NFL one day, so develop me to get to the NFL,” he said. “And just a guy who knows football and knows how to develop quarterbacks. The development piece is a big piece for me. And an institution where I can get a great education. My mom has always been no books, no ball, at the end of the day. So, a place like that and a place that I can call home.”

Beyond his Hudl highlights, Clemson fans haven’t been able to see much of Davis. Talking with TCI, he did his best to describe his style of play and how he carries himself on the field.

“I definitely like throwing the ball,” Davis said. “I work in the pocket. I have the ability to escape if I need to with my legs. Just deciphering the defense, taking what they give me and throwing the ball around getting it to my playmakers, so they can make plays for me.”

There’s not one particular quarterback that Davis models his game after. He likes to take bits and pieces from everyone’s game, combine it and make them his own.

However, he does like Deshaun Watson a lot. One of Davis’ trainers happens to be Quincy Avery, who also trains the former Clemson quarterback. Speaking of the Tigers’ quarterbacks, Davis also likes to watch Lawrence and Uiagalelei.

Additionally, Davis has trained with UNC quarterback Sam Howell, who went to Indian Trail High School in North Carolina, which isn’t too far from Davis’s stomping grounds.

Davis is in no rush when it comes to his recruitment. At the end of the day, he’s just 15 years old.

Right now, he’s laser-focused on putting last season’s Upper State Championship loss in the past and leading Catawba Ridge to a State Championship this season.

Still, Clemson is making a great impression on the young quarterback already.

“I like it a lot,” Davis said. “You look at the quarterback tradition there with Tajh Boyd starting it off, then Watson, then Trevor, and DJ, that’s a pretty heavy-hitting quarterback class right there. Coach Streeter’s proven that he knows how to develop quarterbacks for the next level. I like Clemson a lot.”

