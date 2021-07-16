How does Lawrence stack up against other NFL QBs?

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was included in Pro Football Focus’ Bruce Gradkowski’s NFL quarterback rankings this week for the upcoming season, but the rookie did not land where most would expect.

Lawrence, who was chosen first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and was a Heisman finalist, was ranked 21st in the league with Kansas City Chief’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking the top spot.

“Lawrence was a three-year starter at Clemson, leading them to a 34-2 record, three straight College Football Playoff appearances and one National Championship trophy,” Gradkowski said. “He has been the best player at every level of football he has played. The question is whether he will be able to continue that trend in the NFL.”

“Lawrence is the only quarterback in the PFF College era to earn an overall grade of 90.0 as a true freshman — and he repeated that the last two seasons. His skill set should fit perfectly in the Urban Meyer/ Darrell Bevell offense, which will be designed to help the young QB reach his NFL potential. Bevell used a lot of play-action pass in Detroit — these concepts are easy for a young quarterback to read out with pure progressions and reliable check downs.”

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ranked 21st among NFL quarterbacks in PFF’s rankings. https://t.co/A7qCrYYYT8 — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) July 16, 2021

