Boulware sits down with TCI

July 17, 2021 6:45 pm

The Clemson Insider continued its Tiger Legends series this past week.

Ben Boulware sat down with Alex Dodd and Abigail Angalet at the second location of his gym The Junkyard in the Village of West Greenville at Poe West.

Boulware talked about his vision for the Junkyard, reflected on his memories from Clemson, opened up about his relationship with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and more.

You can watch the whole conversation below.

