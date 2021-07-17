Clemson ‘felt like home’ for one of nation’s top tight ends

One of the best tight end prospects in the country and a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class checked out Clemson for the first time recently.

Ashdown (Ark.) High School four-star Shamar Easter visited campus in mid-June with his high school coach.

“I really liked it,” Easter told The Clemson Insider. “It felt like home.”

One thing that Easter saw while touring the campus and facilities stood out to him.

“The highlight was the backyard (to the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex),” he said.

While offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tony Elliott and the majority of Clemson’s staff was on vacation when Easter was on campus, he got a tour from director of on-campus recruiting Ty Clements and has been in touch with Elliott over the phone.

The Tigers have yet to offer a tight end in the 2023 class, but they have let Easter know he is on their recruiting radar as they continue to evaluate him for a potential offer.

“They told me that they are looking at me,” Easter said, “and to keep them in contact.”

Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State and Michigan State have all offered Easter this year, while Kansas and Arizona State gave Easter his first offers last year.

Clemson would catapult to the top of Easter’s list if the program enters the mix with an offer moving forward.

“They would be first or second,” he said.

A 6-foot-6, 215-pound rising junior, Easter is ranked as the No. 60 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by Rivals, while he checks in as the nation’s No. 6 tight end for the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

