Clemson offers No. 1-ranked linebacker from Hawaii

Recruiting

By July 17, 2021 7:57 pm

Clemson has extended an offer to a four-star linebacker from Hawaii.

Kahuku High School’s Tausili Akana announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday evening.

Akana (6-4, 225) is ranked as high as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He is the top-ranked player in Hawaii according to ESPN, 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson got Akana on campus in June when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Akana played his sophomore season in 2020 at Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah.

The rising junior owns over two dozen offers including offers from schools such as LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Southern Cal.

