Clemson pass rush is overlooked

By Staff Reports | July 17, 2021 9:02 am ET

A national website passed on Clemson for its top five pass rush units in the country on Friday.

PFF College ranked the ten best pass rushes in the nation and ranked the Tigers sixth nationally ahead of the 2021 season.

The top five was: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 5 Texas A&M.

Last season the Clemson defense tied for the most sacks in the country for a team that played at least 10 games. The Tigers sacked opposing quarterbacks 46 times last season and return their entire pass rush in 2021.

Clemson also finished the season second nationally in tackles for loss by the same metric. It took opponents down behind the line of scrimmage 109 times for a national best 459 yards.

Certainly seems like PFF may have overlooked what the Tigers accomplished on defense last season.

Oklahoma has the best pass-rush in the country💥 Who was snubbed? pic.twitter.com/mF1JxTPUb9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 16, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!