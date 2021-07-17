Clemson picks up another major commitment

Clemson has now landed back-to-back commitments from teammates on Saturday afternoon.

After landing the commitment of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star athlete Keon Sabb, the Tigers got a verbal pledge from four-star cornerback Daylen Everette, around an hour later.

Everette (6-1, 180) officially picked Clemson over programs like UNC, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon.

He ranks as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Everette now becomes the third member of Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class by way of IMG Academy, joining Sabb and four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

He transferred to IMG last season, earning one of the academy’s starting cornerbacks spots after arriving from Norview (Norfolk, Va.), where he intercepted 11 passes.

The addition of Everette to the fold certainly bolsters Clemson’s secondary.

The Tigers have now secured commitments from four defensive backs since June began. Sabb and now Everette join Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star safety Sherrod Covil and Lutheran North (St. Louis, Mo.) four-star corner Toriano Pride.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!