Former Clemson pitcher solid in big league debut

Former Clemson pitcher Charlie Barnes made his Major League debut on Saturday afternoon for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

Barnes was solid in his first big league game, allowing just one run on a solo home run from Detroit outfielder Robbie Grossman.

Overall, the lefthander pitched 4.2 innings, yielding just the one run and four hits. He struck out one and walked one while throwing 68 pitches, 43 for strikes.

Barnes was drafted by the Twins in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Clemson, where he had a 12-11 record and 3.85 ERA over 44 appearances (34 starts) and three seasons from 2015-17, during which he allowed 221 hits (.259 opponents’ batting average) and racked up 220 strikeouts against just 54 walks in 220.0 innings pitched.

Pitching for the St. Paul Saints this season, Barnes has posted a 3.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP while striking out 50 batters and yielding 19 walks in 58.0 innings pitched.

In four minor league seasons, the 25-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 304 strikeouts and 136 walks in 355.2 innings pitched.

