What They Are Saying: Tigers add two big-time players to 2022 class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program secured two big-time commitments Saturday from a pair of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) teammates in four-star safety Keon Sabb and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette.
Sabb (6-2, 200) is ranked as the No. 1 ATH and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, which tabs Everette (6-1, 185) as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class.
The Twitterverse reacted to the Tigers landing back-to-back major commitments. Check out what some had to say about the newest additions to Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class:
Clemson with a huge day of additions. Getting two teammates in Keon Sabb and Daylen Everette, while bolstering their secondary in the process, is a big deal for the Tigers. Clemson now has three players in its 2022 class that hail from IMG. Sabb, Everette and Jihaad Campbell
— Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) July 17, 2021
Daylen Everette with a little fake out there. Picked up a UNC hat and tossed it aside. The four-star cornerback from IMG Academy then picked up a Clemson hat and unveiled a Clemson t-shirt underneath his jacket. A big day of recruiting for the Tigers.
— Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) July 17, 2021
