What They Are Saying: Tigers add two big-time players to 2022 class

By July 17, 2021 8:08 pm

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program secured two big-time commitments Saturday from a pair of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) teammates in four-star safety Keon Sabb and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

Sabb (6-2, 200) is ranked as the No. 1 ATH and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, which tabs Everette (6-1, 185) as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

The Twitterverse reacted to the Tigers landing back-to-back major commitments. Check out what some had to say about the newest additions to Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class:

