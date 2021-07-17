What They Are Saying: Tigers add two big-time players to 2022 class

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program secured two big-time commitments Saturday from a pair of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) teammates in four-star safety Keon Sabb and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

Sabb (6-2, 200) is ranked as the No. 1 ATH and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, which tabs Everette (6-1, 185) as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

The Twitterverse reacted to the Tigers landing back-to-back major commitments. Check out what some had to say about the newest additions to Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class:

Clemson gets a big commitment from the top ranked athlete in the 2022 class. Keon Sabb is a huge pickup for Dabo Swinney and Co. https://t.co/ecq08ncX5F — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) July 17, 2021

Clemson with a huge day of additions. Getting two teammates in Keon Sabb and Daylen Everette, while bolstering their secondary in the process, is a big deal for the Tigers. Clemson now has three players in its 2022 class that hail from IMG. Sabb, Everette and Jihaad Campbell — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) July 17, 2021

Daylen Everette with a little fake out there. Picked up a UNC hat and tossed it aside. The four-star cornerback from IMG Academy then picked up a Clemson hat and unveiled a Clemson t-shirt underneath his jacket. A big day of recruiting for the Tigers. — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) July 17, 2021

😁😁😁🐅 — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) July 17, 2021

The rich getting richer😁🐅🐅🧡💜 — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) July 17, 2021

🐅🐅👀 — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) July 17, 2021

Great Day To Be A Tiger‼️#WeTooDeep22 — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 17, 2021

Congrats 🍾 to Keon Sabb on his commitment to Clemson 🐅 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LZyTj60QIa — D2 Athletics 💯 (@D2_Athletics) July 17, 2021

Clemson added another ESPN 300 prospect in corner Daylen Everette, the second top-300 commitment for Clemson today. Everette is the No. 48 ranked recruit overall and gives the Tigers eight ESPN 300 commits. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 17, 2021

IMG? More like Imma see you at Clemson next year pic.twitter.com/IbfA043Fs9 — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) July 17, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!