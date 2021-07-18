Former Clemson legend earns Hall of Fame honor

A former Clemson legend has added another accolade to his impressive list of achievements.

Former Tiger cornerback Donnell Woolford — a two-time All-American at Clemson, a first-round NFL Draft pick and a Pro Bowler, as well as a Clemson and S.C. Athletic Hall of Famer — is now a North Carolina Sports Hall of Famer.

Woolford will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame as part of its newest class on Friday, July 23 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

“This is the sweetest one of them all,” Woolford said to ABC11 Raleigh-Durham (WTVD-TV). “I grew up here, people know me, they know my name and hopefully I made them proud.”

A Fayetteville native, Woolford was a three-sport star at Douglas Byrd High School in football, basketball and track. Following his legendary Clemson career, he was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and started every game for the Bears from 1989-96 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

