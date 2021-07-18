Former Tiger getting reps with Packers

A former Clemson wide receiver is already getting some reps at his new home.

Amari Rodgers, who was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, was seen getting to work with his new team on Friday.

While at Clemson, Rodgers was credited with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns over 55 games and 37 starts.

