Teodosio signs free agent contract

One of the top center fielders to ever play for the Tigers has signed a free-agent contract.

Bryce Teodosio signed a contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

“I’m super excited. I’m jacked up,” Teodosio told The Clemson Insider.

As a redshirt junior this past season, Teodosio batted .235 with eight home runs, 21 runs batted in, 25 runs scored and had six stolen bases. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of Simpsonville, S.C., posted a .458 slugging percentage and .361 on-base percentage with 57 strikeouts and 18 walks across 153 at-bats over 52 games played (50 starts).

Clemson’s best defensive outfielder, Teodosio boasts good speed and power and entered the 2021 season with 13 doubles, 13 homers, 43 RBIs, 46 runs, 30 walks, 10 hit-by-pitches and 12 steals in 100 games (84 starts) over his first three years with the Tigers.

Teodosio lettered three times in baseball at Mauldin High School, where he was an All-Upstate selection as a junior and all-region selection as a junior and senior.