Beamer says something you probably wouldn’t hear from other SEC coaches

Talking season in college football officially began Monday when SEC Media Days kicked off in Hoover, Ala. But believe it or not, South Carolina first-year head coach Shane Beamer spent time during the opening statement of his press conference talking about the school’s other sports that have been able to win championships.

“We’ve got a level of success at South Carolina with other sports that have won championships, so they’ve shown that it can be done,” Beamer said. “To win a baseball national championship with Coach Ray Tanner, our athletic director. To win a women’s basketball national championship with Dawn Staley. Our men’s basketball team went to the Final Four. Our women’s soccer team played in the College Cup. I’ve got Hall of Fame coaches at the University of South Carolina to learn from and certainly have taken advantage of that as often as I can.”

Beamer added that while there have been “bumps in the road” since he took over as South Carolina’s new head coach last December, he has enjoyed every second of his tenure so far and has never been more excited about a football season than this one.

“All these Gamecock club events that I go to, any interview that I do, anywhere that I go in public, everyone tells me that there’s never been more excitement about South Carolina football than there is right now, and I’m with them,” Beamer said. “I’ve never been more excited about a football season, I’ve never been more excited about the future of a program than what I am right now. We’ve got great people in this program. There have been bumps in the road, but I’ve loved every second of being the head football coach at the University of South Carolina since the day that I got hired.”

After opening the 2021 season against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, respectively, the Gamecocks travel to take on Georgia in Athens on Sept. 18.

