Beamer says something you probably wouldn’t hear from other SEC coaches

Beamer says something you probably wouldn’t hear from other SEC coaches

Football

Beamer says something you probably wouldn’t hear from other SEC coaches

By July 19, 2021 5:51 pm

By |

Talking season in college football officially began Monday when SEC Media Days kicked off in Hoover, Ala. But believe it or not, South Carolina first-year head coach Shane Beamer spent time during the opening statement of his press conference talking about the school’s other sports that have been able to win championships.

“We’ve got a level of success at South Carolina with other sports that have won championships, so they’ve shown that it can be done,” Beamer said. “To win a baseball national championship with Coach Ray Tanner, our athletic director. To win a women’s basketball national championship with Dawn Staley. Our men’s basketball team went to the Final Four. Our women’s soccer team played in the College Cup. I’ve got Hall of Fame coaches at the University of South Carolina to learn from and certainly have taken advantage of that as often as I can.”

Beamer added that while there have been “bumps in the road” since he took over as South Carolina’s new head coach last December, he has enjoyed every second of his tenure so far and has never been more excited about a football season than this one.

“All these Gamecock club events that I go to, any interview that I do, anywhere that I go in public, everyone tells me that there’s never been more excitement about South Carolina football than there is right now, and I’m with them,” Beamer said. “I’ve never been more excited about a football season, I’ve never been more excited about the future of a program than what I am right now. We’ve got great people in this program. There have been bumps in the road, but I’ve loved every second of being the head football coach at the University of South Carolina since the day that I got hired.”

After opening the 2021 season against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, respectively, the Gamecocks travel to take on Georgia in Athens on Sept. 18.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking to make his new Jacksonville home official. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Monday that the Jaguars have agreed to the first-round pick’s contract terms, (…)

7hr

Another former Clemson standout has joined head coach Dabo Swinney’s staff. The Clemson Insider confirmed that All-American Tajh Boyd joined the football staff to help Brandon Streeter with the (…)

21hr

One of the top center fielders to ever play for the Tigers has signed a free-agent contract. Bryce Teodosio signed a contract with the Los Angeles Angels. “I’m super excited. I’m jacked up,” Teodosio told The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home